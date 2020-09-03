Kaley Ronayne Will Star in THE RIGHT STUFF

Leonardo DiCaprio produces.

Kaley Ronayne is starring in the Leonardo DiCaprio produced National Geographic scripted series, The Right Stuff, based on Tom Wolfe best-selling nonfiction book.

Ronayne will play Dee O'Hara, a nurse for the Mercury Seven. Kaley stars opposite; Jake McDorman, Joe Demise, Aaron Staton, Michael Trotter, Micah Stock, Patrick J. Adams, and James Lafferty.

The Right Stuff takes a look at what would become America's first "reality show," as ambitious astronauts and their families become instant celebrities in a competition that will either kill them or make them immortal, in their quest to be part of Project Mercury.



Kaley recurred on Fox's Gotham, Cinemax's Quarry, TNT's Public Morals, and Lifetime's Army Wives. Her other credits include: Blue Bloods, Chicago PD, NCIS, The Carrie Diaries, and NYPD Blue (TV movie).

