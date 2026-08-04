KWAIDAN Restoration to Open at Film Forum Ahead of NY Press Screenings

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A restoration of Masaki Kobayashi's KWAIDAN, the director's stylized quartet of ghost stories starring Tatsuya Nakadai, is scheduled to be screened for press in New York ahead of its theatrical run. Presented by Janus Films, the restoration reflects Kobayashi's original director's cut of the 1964 anthology film and is set to open at Film Forum.

After more than a decade of sober political dramas and socially minded period pieces, the great Japanese director Masaki Kobayashi shifted gears dramatically for this rapturously stylized quartet of ghost stories. Featuring colorfully surreal sets and luminous cinematography, these haunting tales of demonic comeuppance and spiritual trials, adapted from writer Lafcadio Hearn's collections of Japanese folklore, are existentially frightening and meticulously crafted.

1964 / Japan / 183min

New York Press Screenings

Thursday, August 13 at 5:00pm

Criterion Screening Room, 215 Park Ave S

Wednesday, August 26 at 10:00am

Film Forum, 209 West Houston

KWAIDAN is scheduled to run at Film Forum, the West Houston Street theater that previously announced the restoration's engagement in a prior release.

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