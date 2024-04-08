KUNG FU PANDA 4 Sets April 9 Digital Release

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Dragon Warrior is back! Po and his new rag tag army embark on an action-packed adventure in KUNG FU Panda 4, arriving in homes on digital platforms where you can buy or rent movies, April 9, 2024, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. In addition to the fourth entry in the franchise, fans will be able to also own a brand new short film featuring the cast!

Film Synopsis

Jack Black returns as Po, the world’s most unlikely KUNG FU master, in this butt-kicking new chapter from DreamWorks Animation’s beloved action-comedy franchise. After learning he must find a new hero to take over as Dragon Warrior so that he may fulfill his destiny as the next spiritual leader of THE VALLEY of Peace, Po decides to take one last adventurous mission. He teams up with a quick-witted thief named Zhen, voiced by Awkwafina, a corsac fox, to discover the truth about recent sightings of villains he’s defeated in the past. In a journey that puts both to the test, it will take a wicked, powerful sorceress, The Chameleon, voiced by Viola Davis, to bring them together and remind Po that heroes can be found in the most unexpected places. Other voice cast in the film includes Dustin Hoffman, Bryan Cranston, James Hong, Ian McShane, and Ke Huy Quan.

Bonus Features

Dueling Dumplings – In this original short voiced by Jack Black and Awkwafina, Po and Zhen battle over whose dumplings reign supreme.

Be sure to check out Kung Fu Panda 4 on digital platforms April 9, currently the only way to watch the movie at home while still in theaters!