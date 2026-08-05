KILL JACKIE: AMC+ Releases New Images From Catherine Zeta-Jones Thriller

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Jackie Price (Zeta-Jones) has been living a luxurious existence for the last twenty years – travelling the world, selling fine art and, above all, trying to stay anonymous after escaping a dangerous past as an international drug smuggler. But just as life starts to feel a little boring, it takes a sudden lethal turn when she discovers that The Seven Demons, a squad of the world's most terrifying hitmen, have been hired to kill her. Assuming someone from her past is behind it, Jackie unleashes her old instincts and embarks on a wild, dangerous game plan: to take down The Demons one by one before they kill her. However, she soon realizes her own demons are much more terrifying than the ruthless killers on her trail…and her buried secrets lead her closer to home, with surprising consequences.

Photo Credit: Photographers Unai Mateo and Matt Towers Image Courtesy of Fremantle and Steel Springs Pictures















Catherine Zeta-Jones is known for her roles in CHICAGO and WEDNESDAY. KILL JACKIE is based on the acclaimed novel The Price You Pay by Sunday Times best-selling author Nick Harkaway, writing as Aidan Truhen, whose other works include Karla's Choice and Tigerman. The new images give audiences a further look at the style and world of the series ahead of its launch this fall with eight episodes, exclusively on AMC+.

KILL JACKIE also features Daniel Ings, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Óscar Jaenada, Hattie Hook, Darci Shaw, Raff Law, Enzo Cilenti, Christine Adams, Julian Rhind-Tutt, Sebastian Armesto, Julian Barratt, Gavin Spokes, Jonathan Cake, Bill Paterson and Ron Perlman. The series is co-created by Conor Keane, Tom Butterworth and Peter Lawson along with Damon Thomas, who also directs, with Butterworth serving as writer and showrunner.



Photo Credit: Photographers Unai Mateo and Matt Towers Image Courtesy of Fremantle and Steel Springs Pictures

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