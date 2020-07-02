KATY KEENE Will Not Return for Season 2

TVLine has reported that the CW's Riverdale spinoff, Katy Keene, will not be renewed for a second season. The show's final episode aired on May 14.

A "Riverdale" spinoff, KATY KEENE follows the lives and loves of four iconic Archie Comics characters - fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene, singer/songwriter Josie McCoy, performer Jorge Lopez/Ginger, and "It Girl" Pepper Smith - as they chase their twenty-something dreams in New York City...together.

The series starred Lucy Hale in the title role, Jonny Beauchamp, Julia Chan,, Zane Holtz, Lucien Laviscount, Camille Hyde and Katherine LaNasa.

