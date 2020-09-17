KAL PENN APPROVES THIS MESSAGE Premieres Sept. 22

The series premieres at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Freeform's new election-themed series "Kal Penn Approves This Message" will premiere Tuesday, September 22, at 10:30pm ET/PT, on National Voter Registration Day. The six-episode series will conclude with a one-hour season finale on Tuesday, Oct. 27. Each episode will be available the next day on Hulu.

Hosted, executive produced, and created by Kal Penn, who as you may know was a staffer during the Obama administration, the show is a smart, irreverent unscripted comedy series that explores issues relevant to Millennial and Gen Z voters. Each episode will consist of comedic field pieces as well as a sit-down interview with Kal and a featured guest. With topics ranging from voting basics to voter empowerment, the economy to climate change, the non-partisan series will break down key issues young voters are passionate about and arm them with the tools they need to make an impact and vote.

September 22 - Episode #1001 - "Kal Penn Approves our Democracy"

Kal Penn celebrates the ways that young voters have already changed the world, and equips them with the essential tools to make their voices more impactful than ever in this election.

September 29 - Episode #1002 - "Kal Penn Approves Education"

The world has changed, and so have higher education options. While exploring issues such as income inequality, jobs and student debt, Kal takes a look at LIFE AFTER high school, and the interrelated value of different paths.

October 6 - Episode #1003 - "Kal Penn Approves Judges"

Judges should be at the top of every voter's mind this November. Kal discusses the extraordinary power of both federal and state judges and why the most important positions at stake in this election may not physically appear on the ballot.

October 13 - Episode #1004 - "Kal Penn Approves Healthcare"

Does the government have an obligation to provide its citizens with universal healthcare? Kal looks at our current healthcare system, the policies that brought it into place, and the ways in which we can improve it.

October 20 - Episode #1005 - "Kal Penn Approves the Environment"

Young people all over the world have come together to take on the climate crisis. Kal spends time with young Americans from all ends of the political Spectrum to look at how age may be a greater dividing factor than political affiliation.

October 27 - Episode #1006 - "Kal Penn Approves Voter Empowerment"

In the one-hour finale, Kal draws on lessons from each previous episode in a final push to make sure voting is as easy as possible. Kal encourages viewers to make their voices heard and get out and vote.

"Kal Penn Approves This Message" is created by Kal Penn and Romen Borsellino, who also serve as executive producers with Dan Spilo and Stuart Miller, as well as Michael Davies and Julia Cassidy for Embassy Row.

