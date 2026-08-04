K-Pop Star Yeonjun Set for Central Park Performance on GMA Summer Concert Series

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K-pop star Yeonjun is set to take the stage in Central Park for a live performance as part of GOOD MORNING AMERICA's 2026 Summer Concert Series. The appearance places Yeonjun among the artists selected for the morning show's outdoor concert lineup, which brings musicians to Central Park for live sets throughout the summer season.

The performance marks a notable outdoor television moment for the K-pop artist, bringing his music to GMA's national audience in a live, unscripted setting. Details of the specific songs or setlist for the Central Park appearance were not specified ahead of the broadcast.

Yeonjun's appearance is part of a broader 2026 lineup for the GMA Summer Concert Series, which continues to bring recording artists to Central Park for live performances throughout the season. The series has become a platform for artists across genres to reach television audiences in a live outdoor format.

Other artists have used the same GMA platform this summer to showcase new and established material, including Dan + Shay's debut of their new single 'Marry You Again' during the same concert series.

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