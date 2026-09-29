Justin Verlander and Kate Upton Recall Mound Hug After MLB Retirement

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Justin Verlander and Kate Upton sat down with TODAY to discuss the pitcher's emotional retirement from Major League Baseball, describing the moment he shared a hug with their daughter Genevieve on the pitcher's mound. Verlander, considered a future Hall of Famer, and Upton spoke candidly about the weight of the milestone and what it meant for their family.

During the conversation, the couple also looked back on the viral moment from 2014 when Verlander threw Upton a ball in the stands, a moment that became widely known as their public meet-cute. The pair reminisced about how that early exchange has stayed with them over the years, offering a lighter counterpoint to the emotional retirement discussion.

Upton, a supermodel and actor, and Verlander used the appearance to reflect on both the personal and professional chapters closing with his exit from the sport. Their daughter Genevieve featured prominently in the discussion, with the on-field embrace described as a standout moment of the retirement.

The interview balanced reflection on Verlander's baseball career with a warmer look at the couple's relationship, tying together a major professional turning point with a personal milestone shared as a family on the mound.

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