Justin Bieber, BTS, STRANGER THINGS, and More Take Home 2021 KIDS' CHOICE AWARDS - Full List!

The KIDS' CHOICE AWARDS 2021 took place on Saturday, March 13, at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT). Hosted by Kenan Thompson (Kenan, Saturday Night Live), the KCAs featured performances by Grammy® Award-winning global superstar Justin Bieber, celebrity appearances, exciting surprises and the net's signature green slime, and REVEALED kids' favorite tv shows, movies, music and more.

Check out the full list of winners below!

TELEVISION:

FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW: Alexa & Katie

FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW: Stranger Things

FAVORITE REALITY SHOW: America's Got Talent

FAVORITE ANIMATED SERIES: SpongeBob SquarePants

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR: Millie Bobby Brown

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR: Jace Norman

FILM:

FAVORITE MOVIE: Wonder Woman 1984

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS: Millie Bobby Brown

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR: Robert Downey Jr.

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE: Soul

FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE: Anna Kendrick

MUSIC:

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST: Ariana Grande

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST: Justin Bieber

FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP: BTS

FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION: "Stuck with U" - Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber

FAVORITE SONG: "Dynamite" - BTS

FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR: BTS

OTHER CATEGORIES:

FAVORITE FEMALE SOCIAL STAR: Charli D'Amelio

FAVORITE MALE SOCIAL STAR: James Charles

FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR: Simone Biles

FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR: LeBron James

FAVORITE VIDEO GAME: Among Us

FAVORITE BABY: Baby Shark

Nickelodeon's KIDS' CHOICE AWARDS 2021 will encore the following dates and times (ET/PT): tonight, March 13, at 9:30 p.m., Sunday, March 14, at 11 a.m. and 8 p.m., and Monday, March 15, at 7 p.m. on Nickelodeon; Monday, March 15, at 1 p.m. on TeenNick; and Monday, March 15, at 4 p.m. on Nicktoons. The show will also be available on Nickelodeon On Demand beginning Sunday, March 14.