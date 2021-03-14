Justin Bieber, BTS, STRANGER THINGS, and More Take Home 2021 KIDS' CHOICE AWARDS - Full List!
Other winners include Millie Bobby Brown, Ariana Grande, Charli D’Amelio, James Charles, and more!
The KIDS' CHOICE AWARDS 2021 took place on Saturday, March 13, at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT). Hosted by Kenan Thompson (Kenan, Saturday Night Live), the KCAs featured performances by Grammy® Award-winning global superstar Justin Bieber, celebrity appearances, exciting surprises and the net's signature green slime, and REVEALED kids' favorite tv shows, movies, music and more.
Check out the full list of winners below!
TELEVISION:
FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW: Alexa & Katie
FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW: Stranger Things
FAVORITE REALITY SHOW: America's Got Talent
FAVORITE ANIMATED SERIES: SpongeBob SquarePants
FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR: Millie Bobby Brown
FAVORITE MALE TV STAR: Jace Norman
FILM:
FAVORITE MOVIE: Wonder Woman 1984
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS: Millie Bobby Brown
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR: Robert Downey Jr.
FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE: Soul
FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE: Anna Kendrick
MUSIC:
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST: Ariana Grande
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST: Justin Bieber
FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP: BTS
FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION: "Stuck with U" - Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber
FAVORITE SONG: "Dynamite" - BTS
FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR: BTS
OTHER CATEGORIES:
FAVORITE FEMALE SOCIAL STAR: Charli D'Amelio
FAVORITE MALE SOCIAL STAR: James Charles
FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR: Simone Biles
FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR: LeBron James
FAVORITE VIDEO GAME: Among Us
FAVORITE BABY: Baby Shark
Nickelodeon's KIDS' CHOICE AWARDS 2021 will encore the following dates and times (ET/PT): tonight, March 13, at 9:30 p.m., Sunday, March 14, at 11 a.m. and 8 p.m., and Monday, March 15, at 7 p.m. on Nickelodeon; Monday, March 15, at 1 p.m. on TeenNick; and Monday, March 15, at 4 p.m. on Nicktoons. The show will also be available on Nickelodeon On Demand beginning Sunday, March 14.