Judith Light, Chita Rivera, Jason Danieley and More Join 92Y Online Classes and Talks

Other talks will explore founding father Alexander Hamilton, the work of Stephen Sondheim and more.

Judith Light, Jason Danieley, Colin Jost, Seth Meyers, Chita Rivera, Illeana Douglas, and more have been announced for 92Y talks and classes online.

AMAZON STUDIOS PRESENTS CHEMICAL HEARTS

Actor Austin Abrams and director Richard Tanne in Conversation with Tika Sumpter

Mon, Aug 24, 5 pm ET, FREE

Seventeen-year-old Henry Page (Austin Abrams) has never been in love. He fancies himself a romantic, but the kind of once-in-a-lifetime love he's been hoping for just hasn't happened yet. Then, on the first day of senior year, he meets transfer student Grace Town (Lili Reinhart) and it seems ALL THAT is about to change. The film is directed by Richard Tanne (Southside with You) and based on the acclaimed novel by Krystal Sutherland. Don't miss this fascinating conversation with Austin and Richard moderated by actress Tika Sumpter (Mixed-ish). The film is currently available on Amazon Prime.

Great Thinkers l COLIN JOST AND SETH MEYERS ON COMEDY WRITING



Tue, Aug 25, 7 pm $20*

SNL co-head writer, "Weekend Update" co-anchor and New York Times bestseller Colin Jost and Emmy Award-winning writer and host of NBC's Late Night Seth Meyers have a genius for writing across an array of platforms.

They join us to talk about being funny in a room without laughter as they broadcast from their homes during the pandemic, Jost's new book, A Very Punchable Face (including, with luck, his story of falling asleep in a Helsinki cemetery), and their respective Emmy-nominated shows. Don't miss the chance to hear from these comedy icons who keep us laughing amidst global chaos.

The Great Thinkers | GERALDO CADAVA: HAMILTON'S AMERICA



Wednesdays, Sep 2 - Sep 30, 7 pm, $140* for 5 sessions

What accounts for Hamilton's extraordinary resonance during the presidencies of Barack Obama and Donald Trump? Why has Alexander Hamilton's life inspired such interest today, in a nation that looks so different from THE ONE that he (and his enemies) knew? Where does the musical diverge from the history, and what does that say about our memory and use of the past? Does the musical offer an inspiring, multi-ethnic vision of U.S. history or, as some have argued, a more haunting and problematic one? And when audiences hear and see Hamilton, what do they take away about the United States today, and about themselves? Explore Hamilton's America with Geraldo Cadava, Associate Professor of History at Northwestern University. This program is taking place remotely. If you have signed up, you will receive an email with details of how to access the program.

PEACOCK'S AP BIO

Glenn Howerton, Patton Oswalt, Paula Pell, Lyric Lewis, Jean Villepique and Mary Sohn, Creator and EP Mike O'Brien in conversation with TV Guide's Damian Holbrook

Wed, Sep 2, 7:30 pm ET, FREE

Join the creator/EP and stars of Peacock's AP Bio as they talk about the acclaimed series with TV Guide's Damian Holbrook. When disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar Jack Griffin (Glenn Howerton, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia ) loses out on his dream job, he is forced to return to Toledo, Ohio, and work as a high school Advanced Placement biology teacher. As he comes crashing into Whitlock High School, Jack makes it absolutely clear that he will not be teaching any biology. Realizing he has a room full of honor roll students at his disposal, Jack decides instead to use the kids' brainpower for his own benefit. But are his students instead helping him to realize his dream job might actually be THE ONE he has right now? Eager to prove that he is still king of the castle, Principal Durbin (Patton Oswalt, Veep) struggles to control the force of nature that is Jack Griffin. The series also stars Mary Sohn (Work in Progress), Lyric Lewis (Baskets), Jean Villepique (Sharp Objects ) and Paula Pell (Saturday Night Live). A.P. BIO is produced by Broadway Video, Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.This program is taking place remotely. If you have signed up, you will receive an email with details of how to access the program.



4 Mondays, 6-7:30 pm ET, $50* each

Oct-Dec Class Package Available

Award winning cabaret performer and member of the 92Y Music Faculty, Michael Kirk Lane curates a series of conversations about the art form of cabaret in New York City. Welcoming performers, directors, and journalists, these conversations will delve into the history and current state of this unique performance style. Each conversation will also include a Q&A session for the participants. These conversations may be purchased individually, or as a package of 3 at a discounted price.



Sep 14, 6-7:30 pm ET: Karen Mason

Join Cabaret Conversations with Broadway, off-Broadway, television and recording artist Karen Mason, who has garnered rave reviews starring as The Queen of Hearts in Wonderland and originating the role of Tanya in Abba's Mamma Mia!, and many more!



Oct 5, 6-7:30 pm ET: Natalie Douglas

Kicking off the Fall, we welcome critically acclaimed performer Natalie Douglas, who has been called, "a true force of nature," and "in a league of her own," by Clive Davis of The Times (UK) in his TWO five-star reviews of two different London appearances. Natalie is a Nightlife, two-time Bistro, twelve-time MAC, and BroadwayWorld Best Cabaret Vocalist Award Winner and recipient of the Donald F. Smith & Margaret Whiting Awards from the Mabel Mercer Foundation. Natalie's portrait also hangs on the legendary Birdland Jazz Club Wall of Fame.



Nov 16, 6-7:30 pm ET: Chita Rivera

A theatrical icon and one of Broadway's greatest triple-threat talents, Chita Rivera is one of the most nominated performers in Tony Award history having earned 10 nominations, won twice and received the 2018 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. She created iconic starring roles in such landmark Broadway musicals as West Side Story, Bye Bye Birdie, Chicago, The Rink, Kiss of the Spider Woman and The Visit. Among her many honors, The Presidential Medal of Freedom presented by President Barack Obama and the coveted Kennedy Center Honor.



Dec 7, 6-7:30 pm ET: Sidney Myer

Join the Conversation with the quintessential example of New York Cabaret, Sidney Myer. He has been a Cabaret Booking Manager for almost four decades at iconic clubs like Don't Tell Mama, Rose's Turn and Panache. Artists he has presented have gone on to careers on Broadway, Television, Motion Pictures; become the Star Search $100,000 Grand Prize Winner, the highest jackpot winner in Lotto history, receive multiple Emmys, Grammys, Tonys, Oscars and a Pulitzer Prize.

Online Master Class With Judith Light and novelist/screenwriter Robert Desiderio

9/17, 7 pm ET, $20

So, you've got a great story idea, and you just know it will be perfect for the big screen. But now what? Perhaps this is your first attempt at script writing, or perhaps you already know how to write a screenplay -either way ... Join screenwriter and novelist Robert Desiderio in conversation with his actress wife Judith Light, star of Netflix's The Politician and Transparent, for a Master class in screenwriting.



Alex Mankiewicz and Sydney Stern, and Illeana Douglas

Mon, Sep 21, 6 pm ET, $20*

Citizen Kane, All About Eve, Cleopatra...brothers Herman and Joe Mankiewicz produced, directed and/or wrote all three films and about 150 more in their storied careers. Alex Mankiewicz, Joe's daughter and an award-winning illustrator; Sydney Stern, author of the acclaimed The Brothers Mankiewicz: Hope, Heartbreak, and Hollywood Classics; and actress/writer/producer Illeana Douglas come together for a master class on the brothers' story, which is also the story of Hollywood in its Golden Age.



Mon, Sep 21, 7 pm, $20*

Off the heels of his hugely successful one man show Red State Blue State, and his wildly successful off-Broadway run of Colin Quinn: The New York Story, directed by Jerry Seinfeld, and Colin Quinn: Long Story Short, comedian, actor, and social commentator Colin Quinn, who often focuses on American politics will be doing just that when he's in conversation with another top comedic talent and social commentator Bill Burr.



Burr's Monday Morning Comedy Podcast on iTunes is one of the most downloaded. He also stars opposite Pete Davidson and Marisa Tomei in the Judd Apatow film, The King of Staten Island and the hit animated Netflix series, F Is For Family streaming now. If you're ready to laugh out loud join them as they discuss Quinn's new book Overstated-A Coast-to-Coast Roast of the Fifty States tackling the condition of our union today.

Harvey Granat Presents | JERRY HERMAN



Online Class with Harvey Granat and Guests Laurence Maslon, Jason Danieley and Mark Nadler

Thu, Sep 24, 12 pm, $42*

Jerry Herman electrified Broadway with Mame, Milk and Honey and Mack and Mabel in addition to winning two TONY AWARDS for Hello Dolly! and La Cage Aux Folles. A lifetime of achievement culminated in a Tony Award for lifetime achievement in theater and a Kennedy Center honor as well as his songs being known around the world. Join Harvey Granat and special guests Laurence Maslon, Jason Danieley, and Mark Nadler to explore this special composer.



Thu, Sep 24, 1:30-3:20 pm

To quote Stephen Sondheim, "My voice snuck up on me. I started to develop an attitude in Saturday Night, a laconic lyrical style in Gypsy and a structurally experimental musical one in Anyone Can Whistle. They all came together in full-throated fruition in Company."

Upon hearing the opening number at the rehearsal where the orchestra and singers go through the score together for the first time, Sondheim thought, "Oh, that's who I am." Come explore the entire score of this landmark, groundbreaking musical and the first full-throated expression of Stephen Sondheim's unique voice.



Starts Fri, Sep 25 - Oct 23, 1 pm, $125* for 5 sessions

Hollywood veteran Andrew Muson brings an insider's perspective to the magic of music in the movies, exploring the history, art, and Science of film music as seen through the composer's lens, with videos that feature the fabulous film scores from some of the greatest movies ever shown on the big screen.

