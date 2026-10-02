Josh Hartnett Opens Up on Working With Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson in VERITY
The actor describes what it was like sharing the screen with his two co-stars.
Josh Hartnett sat down with GOOD MORNING AMERICA to discuss his new movie Verity, focusing much of the conversation on what it was like starring alongside Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson. The appearance gave Hartnett a chance to share behind-the-scenes details from the production and reflect on the experience of working alongside his two co-stars.
Hartnett used the segment to speak candidly about the dynamic on set, giving viewers insight into how the three actors approached their scenes together. The GMA appearance centered squarely on Verity itself, with Hartnett walking through specifics of the shoot rather than touching on broader career history.
The conversation comes shortly after Hartnett discussed the same project during a visit to THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, where he also spoke about starring with Hathaway and Johnson in Verity. That appearance included a separate anecdote about spotting whales while filming another project in Newfoundland, along with a story about his daughter's reaction to seeing him in the role.
Read more about that earlier conversation in Josh Hartnett Talks Filming VERITY with Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson, which detailed his Tonight Show visit discussing the same project.
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