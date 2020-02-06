John Mulaney & Daniel Craig Will Host SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

John Mulaney will host "Saturday Night Live" for the third time on Feb. 29. "John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch" is currently streaming on Netflix.

David Byrne will return to studio 8H to perform as "SNL" musical guest. He currently appears on Broadway in the critically acclaimed production "David Byrne's American Utopia."

Daniel Craig will host "SNL" for the second time on March 7. Craig stars as James Bond in "No Time To Die," in theaters April 10.

Global star The Weeknd will make his third appearance as "SNL" musical guest.

"SNL" airs live coast-to-coast this Saturday, Feb. 8 with host RuPaul and musical guest Justin Bieber.

"Saturday Night Live" is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.





