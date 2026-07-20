Gracie Abrams Draws a Blind-Contour Portrait of Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW

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Singer Gracie Abrams brought a comedic moment to her appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON, attempting a blind-contour drawing of host Jimmy Fallon without looking at the page. The segment, posted to the show's YouTube channel from NBC Studios, captured Abrams taking on the challenge as part of her sit-down with Fallon.

Abrams appeared on the same episode to discuss her album DAUGHTER FROM HELL and her preparation for the Look at My Life arena tour. During the interview portion of her visit, she described the album as functioning like a thank-you note to her mother, offering personal context for the record's title and emotional framing.

The blind-contour drawing segment added a lighter element to what was otherwise a substantive conversation about the album and the upcoming tour. Abrams also performed her song MINIBAR as the musical guest for the evening's episode.

BroadwayWorld previously covered additional details from Abrams' appearance, including her conversation with Fallon about DAUGHTER FROM HELL and the personal significance behind the album's connection to her mother.

More on NBC Studios Recent Articles Gracie Abrams Discusses DAUGHTER FROM HELL Album on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON

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