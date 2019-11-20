John Legend and Stephen Curry Will Produce SIGNING DAY

Variety reports that John Legend and Stephen Curry will team to produce "Signing Day," a new sports drama.

Adam Hoff will write the script, which is described as being in the same vein as "Jerry Maguire."

The film follows an extremely driven sports agent trying desperately to sign a young, coveted basketball star as her client. In her desperation and determination, she considers resorting to illegal and unethical means to book the client.

The film is produced under basketball star Curry's first-look deal with Sony Pictures.

Read the original story on Variety.





