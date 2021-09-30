John Benjamin Hickey Joins Stephen King's SALEM'S LOT Film

Tony Award-winner John Benjamin Hickey has been announced the join the film adaption of Stephen King's Salem's Lot, which will be released September 9, 2022.

Deadline reports that Gary Dauberman will adapt and direct the novel for the big screen, featuring the previously announced Lewis Pullman, Alfre Woodard, Makenzie Leigh, Bill Camp, Spencer Treat Clark, and Pilou Asbæk.

The film follows author Ben Mears as he returns to his childhood home of Jerusalem's Lot IN SEARCH OF inspiration for his next book. Upon his arrival, he discovers his hometown is being preyed upon by a bloodthirsty vampire.

John Benjamin Hickey was recently nominated for a Tony Award for his performance in The Inheritance. John won the 2011 Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play and a Drama Desk Award for his performance in The Normal Heart. His other credits include Mary Stuart, The Crucible, Cabaret, and Love! Valour! Compassion! for which he won an Obie Award. This season, he will make his Broadway directorial-debut in the spring production of the Plaza Suite.