Joel McHale to Return as Host of CARD SHARKS on ABC

ABC Entertainment and Fremantle announced today that actor and comedian Joel McHale is set to return as host of "Card Sharks," the suspenseful game where a fortune can be won on the turn of a single playing card! The show was recently picked up for a second season and is set to air in 2020.

McHale is best known for his starring role on the hit comedy series "Community," as well as host of E's "The Soup," which he hosted for 12 seasons. McHale also recently hosted "The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale" on Netflix, a half-hour topical series that took a sharp, absurdist look at Pop culture and news from across the globe. His other feature roles include the Jerry Bruckheimer-produced, supernatural thriller "Deliver Us from Evil"; the Warner Bros' romantic comedy "Blended," alongside Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore; Seth MacFarlane's comedy smash "Ted"; Steven Soderbergh's "The Informant"; as well as "What's Your Number?," starring Chris Evans and Anna Faris. In 2014, McHale hosted the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, D.C. He also hosted "The 2015 ESPYS" on ABC. In fall 2016, McHale released his first book through Putnam Penguin, "Thanks for the Money: How to Use My LIFE STORY to Become the Best Joel McHale You Can Be," which is part memoir, part self-help guide. McHale is repped by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham LLP.

On "Card Sharks," the road to glory and riches begins with two players facing off in a head-to-head elimination race where the winning player claims a $10,000 cash prize and a chance to turn that amount into a life-changing payday.

"Card Sharks" is produced by Fremantle. Scott St. John is showrunner and executive producer, and Jennifer Mullin is also an executive producer.

Photo credit: ABC/Eric McCandless





