Starring Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara, BOTTOM OF THE 9TH is now in theaters, on Digital, and On Demand. The movie will arrive on DVD September 17, 2019 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

A tragic mistake lands 19-year-old baseball phenom Sonny Stano (Manganiello) in jail before his burgeoning professional baseball career gets off the ground. Now, 20 years later and fresh out of prison, he works to win back his respect, his family, his lost love and his dream of being a professional baseball player. From a producer of Creed and Rocky Balboa, BOTTOM OF THE 9TH is an inspirational story of determination and redemption.

The BOTTOM OF THE 9TH DVD takes viewers behind-the-scenes with real-life couple Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara to discover how the cast and crew knocked it out of the park with this action-packed comeback story. The DVD also includes access to a Digital copy of the film.

BOTTOM OF THE 9TH was produced by William Chartoff, Eric Fischer, Lynn Hendee, Joe Manganiello, and Nick Manganiello. Written by Robert Bruzio, the film was directed by Raymond De Felitta.

