Joe Gatto Adds More North American Tour Dates

Acclaimed comedian, actor and producer Joe Gatto—best known for the hit television shows “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index”—is once again extending his critically acclaimed “Joe Gatto's Night of Comedy” tour due to popular demand.

New dates include Austin, TX; Richmond, VA; Northern California; Red Bank, NJ; Boise, ID; Green Bay, WI and many more. Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale to the general public on December 8 at 10 a.m. local time (tickets for Boise are on sale December 9 at 10 a.m. MT).

In addition to the newly announced dates Gatto also has upcoming performances set for The Met Philadelphia on January 19 and The Beacon Theatre in New York City on January 20, along with stops in Seattle, Portland, Minneapolis, Kansas City and more. Gatto is also set for a run of dates in Australia and New Zealand in February. Tickets for all previously announced performances are on sale HERE, see below for a complete list of dates.

Along with his comedy tour, Gatto recently formed the Long Island, NY-based 501(c)3 non-profit Gatto Pups & Friends which advocates for the “Adopt, Don't Shop” movement and facilitates adoptions for mainly senior and disabled pups.

Joe Gatto has toured with the IMPRACTICAL JOKERS live comedy show to sold-out crowds across the world including legendary arenas including Madison Square Garden in New York and the O2 Arena in London. Currently, Joe tours with his stand-up solo show “Joe Gatto's Night of Comedy” in packed theaters across the United States.

Joe is passionate about supporting anti-bullying organizations and animal rescue initiatives, founding his non-profit Gatto Pups and Friends to help animals out on Long Island NY. Joe also hosts a popular comedy podcast called “Two Cool Moms” on the iHeart Radio Podcast Network where he and his co-host dispenses sage motherly advice in a comedic fashion to fans who write in with their dilemmas. He lives his life by a code of pastry and family, loving his wife, two children and cannoli.

JOE GATTO'S NIGHT OF COMEDY TOUR

December 7—Wichita, KS—Orpheum Theatre

December 8—Kansas City, MO—Midland Theatre

December 9—Minneapolis, MN—State Theatre

December 10 (4:00 p.m.)—Winnipeg, MB—Burton Cummings Theatre

December 10 (7:00 p.m.)—Winnipeg, MB—Burton Cummings Theatre

December 14—Seattle, WA—The Moore Theatre

December 15—Portland, OR—Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

December 16—Salt Lake City, UT—Kingsbury Hall at the Univ. of Utah

December 27—Buffalo, NY—Kleinhans Music Hall

December 28—New Haven, CT—College Street Music Hall

December 29—Providence, RI—The Vets

December 30—Hartford, CT—The Bushnell, William H. Mortensen Hall

January 11—Lincoln, NE—Rococo Theatre

January 12—Sioux City, IA—Orpheum Theatre

January 13—Des Moines, IA—Hoyt Sherman Place

January 14—Austin, TX—Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater

January 18—Ocean City, MD—Roland E. Powell Convention Center PAC

January 19—Philadelphia, PA—The Met Philadelphia

January 20—New York, NY—The Beacon Theatre

January 25—Utica, NY—Stanley Theatre

January 26—Niagara Falls, ON—Fallsview Casino

January 27—New Philadelphia, OH—Kent State Tuscarawas PAC

January 28—Dayton, OH—Mead Theatre

February 6—Perth, AU—Astor Theatre

February 7—Melbourne, AU—National Theatre

February 9—Sydney, AU—Enmore Theatre

February 11—Brisbane, AU—The Tivoli

February 13—Auckland, NZ—The Tuning Fork

February 29—Paducah, KY—The Carson Center for the Performing Arts*

March 1—Lexington, KY—Singletary Center for the Arts*

March 2—Muncie, IN—Emens Auditorium*

March 9 (3:00 p.m.)—Red Bank, NJ—Count Basie Center*

March 9 (8:00 p.m.)—Red Bank, NJ—Count Basie Center*

March 10—Richmond, VA—Carpenter Theatre*

March 15—Green Bay, WI—Weidner Center*

March 16—Saginaw, MI—Temple Theatre*

March 17—Grand Rapids, MI—DeVos Performance Hall*

March 22—Boise, ID—Morrison Center†

March 23—Santa Rosa, CA—Luther Burbank Center for the Arts*

March 24—Redding, CA—Redding Civic Auditorium* * On sale December 8 at 10 a.m. local time

† On sale December 9 at 10 a.m. Mountain Time