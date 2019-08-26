Joe Biden to Return to THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

47th Vice President Joe Biden will return to THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT, Wednesday, Sept. 4(11:35 PM-12:37 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The interview will be Vice President Biden's first on late night television since announcing his 2020 presidential campaign and will be his fourth visit to THE LATE SHOW. Biden's first appearance was on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015.

Biden became the 47th vice president of the United States in 2009. Prior to that, he served 36 years as a U.S. senator from Delaware. He launched his 2020 presidential campaign on April 25.

THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT, a production of The Late Show Inc., airs weeknights (11:35 PM-12:37 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Stephen Colbert, Chris Licht, Tom Purcell and Jon Stewart are the executive producers.

Stephen Colbert brings his signature satire and comedy to THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT, the #1 show in late night, where he talks with an eclectic mix of guests about what is new and relevant in the worlds of politics, entertainment, business, music, technology and more. Featuring bandleader Jon Batiste with his band Stay Human, the Emmy Award-nominated show is broadcast from the historic Ed Sullivan Theater. Stephen Colbert took over as host, executive producer and writer of THE LATE SHOW on Sept. 8, 2015.

