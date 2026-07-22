Jo Firestone Visits LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS to Discuss LOVE ISLAND and Her New Book

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Comedian and writer Jo Firestone appeared on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS to discuss how the reality television series LOVE ISLAND shaped the concept behind her new book, MURDER ON SEX ISLAND. The conversation centered on the connection between the show's format and the comedic murder mystery premise Firestone developed for the project.

Firestone walked host Seth Meyers through the specific ways LOVE ISLAND served as a creative springboard, explaining how the show's island setting, cast dynamics, and reality competition structure fed directly into the book's concept. The title itself signals the debt to that genre, and Firestone elaborated on how she translated the energy of reality television into a written comedic format.

The interview offered a look at how Firestone approached the book as a comedic project rooted in a specific pop culture moment, with LOVE ISLAND providing both the setting and the social dynamics that drive the story. She described the appeal of placing a murder mystery inside a world built around romantic competition and heightened drama, two elements that reality television and the genre share in abundance.

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