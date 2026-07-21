Minka Kelly Visits LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS to Discuss RANSOM CANYON and FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS

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Minka Kelly sat down with Seth Meyers on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers to reflect on two very different chapters of her career: the enduring fan devotion to FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS and the unexpected streaming success of her current Netflix series RANSOM CANYON. Kelly told Meyers she did not initially believe that RANSOM CANYON had climbed to the number one spot on Netflix, describing her surprise at the show's reach.

Kelly noted that fans continue to approach her in public to talk about FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS, a sign of how deeply that series has stayed with audiences long after its run. The conversation offered a candid look at how an actor navigates the overlap between a beloved earlier project and a new one gaining momentum. Kelly also mentioned that when she is in New York City, she makes a point to attend Broadway shows, adding a personal note to the interview.

According to prior BroadwayWorld coverage, Kelly's appearance on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers was part of Show #1819, with RANSOM CANYON listed as her current project. The same week's lineup on the program included Anne Hathaway, Rosie O'Donnell, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Leslie Jones, among others.

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