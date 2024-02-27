Jimmy Fallon Announces TONIGHT SHOW 10-Year Anniversary Primetime Special in May

In celebration of late night's most fun-filled hour, the show's wildly inventive comedy and its remarkably talented host, NBC will honor “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” with a two-hour 10th anniversary special on May 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The special will air the next day on Peacock.

Coming off a hugely successful run as host of “Late Night,” Jimmy Fallon took the reins of “The Tonight Show” in 2014 and quickly turned the show into his own with his signature-style comedy that has now kept audiences laughing for a decade. An Emmy and Grammy Award-winning comedian and host, Fallon has brought his high-tempo energy to the storied NBC franchise with his welcoming interview style, love of audience participation, spot-on impersonations, and innovative sketches.

To commemorate “The Tonight Show's” success under Fallon's leadership, the anniversary special will feature a look back at the many unforgettable moments that have defined the show's legacy, viral hits, favorite sketches, musical performances, and interviews that have shaped our culture.

“To be able to sit in the same chair as the iconic hosts before me, it's been my absolute honor to be a part of ‘The Tonight Show' for the last 10 years,” Fallon said. “I want to thank all the viewers who have laughed with me, inspired me, and come along for what has been the most joyful journey of my life. I still pinch myself every day and am so appreciative of the opportunity to stand alongside the giants of our business who have made their mark on this great television institution.”

“From ‘Saturday Night Live' to ‘Late Night' to ‘The Tonight Show,' Jimmy Fallon stands as one of the greatest performers across NBC's rich history,” said Mark Lazarus, Chairman, NBCUniversal Media Group. “Over the past 10 years, Jimmy has broadened ‘The Tonight Show' with his signature brand of humor and continues to deliver laughs to millions of people night after night. We couldn't be prouder that this iconic NBC show bears Jimmy's name.”

Every season Fallon has hosted, “The Tonight Show” has ranked #1 in the key 18-49 demo. In addition, the show has risen to the top on digital, nearing nearly 100 million total followers and subscribers across its social platforms, far more than any other talk show currently on air.

