Jimmy Bowen Releases New Single BLOOD RED MOON

In an age when it seems that technology has taken the place of talent, it is both reassuring and refreshing to see a seasoned artist who continues to have a stronghold in the music industry. Jimmy Bowen has been creating music for more than three decades and, thankfully, has even bigger plans for the future. His new single, "Blood Red Moon," was co-written written by Sonny LeMaire, Liz Hengber and Tommy Lee James.



"My co-writers, Liz Hengber, Tommy Lee James and I were discussing what to write and someone mentioned that in the next few days the Nashville night sky would be filled with a blood red moon! BOOM! There was our title and we and we had a blast writing a, sort of, southern gothic tale of cheating and revenge," stated songwriter and producer, Sonny LeMaire!



""Blood Red Moon" is a great song. I chose the song because of the story line. It is a song about love gone bad and revenge," said Jimmy Bowen. "The lyrics leave the mind to some imagination of the why's and where's. "Blood Red Moon" is totally different than any song ever recorded and I love the challenge of singing the song with conviction and confidence."



"It takes teamwork to create a masterpiece and everyone did their part to make "Blood Red Moon" something special! The band tracks on "Blood Red Moon" were recorded at Ocean Way Studio in Nashville on a custom "hot-rodded" Neve VRP 96 input console with engineer Ryan Yount at the helm. The DAWg Houze, Nashville North served as overdubbing headquarters, adding Glen Duncan's fiddle tracks, Steve Hinson's dobro and lap steel parts, Sonny LeMaire backing vocals, Jimmy's lead vocal tracks and final mixdown using a hybrid tracking/mixing technique on a Soundcraft Vi3000 digital mixing console and Pro Tools via Dante in/out of Vi3k," shares Co Producer/Engineering,Tony Cottrill. "The microphone selection both at OCW and The DAWg Houze consisted of a combination of Heil and AKG dynamics and condensers. The talent of the Nashville sessions players on this cut, besides Glen and Steve included Michael Spriggs on acoustic guitars, Jimmy Nichols playing Wurlitzer and Hammond B3 organ, Erik Halbig adding electric guitars, Steve Brewster playing drums and Sonny LeMaire on bass guitar. The final Mastering touches were completed by Benny Quinn."



The song is structured to so the performance can be done in any manner and there are many options to get the story line and the point across to the audience. This project left a wide open imagination for the cover artwork. Using lines from the song and creating the image at a motel to reflect the gothic feel and as the evening got darker THE LISTENER feels as though they were somehow immersed in the song itself.



Music is available on digital music platforms for streaming on Spotify and Apple Music and download on iTunes, Amazon Music and Google Play.



Jimmy Bowen has been creating music for more than three decades and, thankfully, has even bigger plans for the future. Bowen's impressive tenure in Bluegrass music includes eight years with Charlie Waller and the Country Gentlemen and more than four years with David Parmley and Continental Divide. While traveling with these renowned groups, Bowen also earned multiple awards. These include IBMA Song of the Year "Waltz of the Angels," with Charlie Waller and the Country Gentlemen, IBMA Album of the Year for Souvenirs with Charlie Waller and the Country Gentlemen and IBMA Emerging Artist of the Year with David Parmley and Continental Divide. Another creative outlet for Bowen is his pursuit of acting and he has been cast for various series, dramas, and commercials all while working with some of the biggest names in television. On the horizon for this hard-working artist is a music television show. "Creating my own 'show' has always been a dream of mine," said Bowen, "and I'm doing it online so that everyone in the world can access it." More details on this project coming soon. Stay current with Jimmy Bowen on his website jimmybowen.com.





Related Articles View More TV Stories