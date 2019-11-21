Jimmy Akingbola, Sarah Gadon & Zach Cherry Join Quibi Action Thriller

Deadline reports that Jimmy Akingbola, Sarah Gadon and Zach Cherry will play recurring roles in Liam Hemsworth's upcoming Quibi action thriller.

Christoph Waltz and Natasha Liu Bordizzo will also star in the series.

On the show, Dodge Maynard (Hemsworth), out of desperation to take care of his pregnant wife before a terminal illness can take his life, accepts an offer to participate in a deadly game where he soon discovers that he's not the hunter but the prey. Gadon plays Dodge's wife Valerie and Cherry will play Looger, Dodge's best friend from childhood. Akingbola's role is currently a secret.

The series hails from "Scorpion" creator Nick Santora.

The series hails from "Scorpion" creator Nick Santora.





