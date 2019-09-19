Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik Will Reunite in New Comedy

According to The Hollywood Reporter, former "The Big Bang Theory" onscreen lovebirds Mayim Bialik and Jim Parsons will reunite for a new comedy, "Carla," on Fox.

Bialik plays Carla, a 39-year-old woman who struggles every day against her mother to prove that you cannot have everything you want - and still be happy. That's why she spent the money her parents set aside for her wedding to open a Cat Café in Louisville, Kentucky.

"In pursuing a hand-crafted approach to our scripted development, [Fox Entertainment CEO] Charlie [Collier] and I knew Carla, written by Darlene Hunt, was a project with great potential that could become the centerpiece of our comedy slate - and Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik coming to FOX Entertainment is obviously an enormous part of that equation," FOX Entertainment president Michael Thorn said Thursday in a statement. "Carla is an unapologetically big, broad multicam with a strong female point-of-view, pushing the format in a way that will be distinctive. With the A+ creative team, our partners at Warner Bros., led by the inimitable Peter Roth, and BBC Studios, we think we have something truly special here."

In addition to starring on CBS's "The Big Bang Theory," Parsons' recent Broadway credits include The Boys in the Band (2018); An Act of God (2015); Harvey (2012); and THE NORMAL HEART (2011). Bialik starred on "Blossom" as a child.

Read the original story at The Hollywood Reporter.





