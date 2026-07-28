Jim Gaffigan Says He'd Have Introduced Alcohol Earlier to His Teenagers

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Jim Gaffigan sat down with Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON to talk about the challenges of raising teenagers, joking that he would have introduced alcohol earlier in their lives if given the chance to do it over again. The comment, which gives the appearance its title, set the tone for a conversation that leaned into Gaffigan's family life alongside his current professional projects.

Beyond the parenting talk, Gaffigan discussed his role portraying Grover Cleveland in THE GILDED AGE, giving him the chance to speak about stepping into a historical figure for the series. The conversation offered a look at a different side of his career, moving from stand-up comedy into a dramatic television role.

Gaffigan also used the appearance to talk about his ongoing stand-up tour, Everything Is Wonderful!, which has him traveling across the country. He touched on what the tour has been like on the road, giving viewers a sense of what audiences can expect from the live shows as they continue.

The wide-ranging sit-down covered Gaffigan's family, his television work, and his live performances in a single conversation, reflecting the breadth of projects he currently has underway.

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