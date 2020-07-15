Jim Gaffigan Becomes First Comedian to Get His Own SiriusXM Pop-Up Channel

SiriusXM announced today the launch of The Jim Gaffigan Channel, which features the prolific comedian's full stand-up library as well as two never-before-heard albums, interviews, and other rare material. The channel launched today on SiriusXM's streaming platform and will run through August 13.

Known for his largely clean, sarcastic material about everyday life (food, fatherhood, and laziness) as well as his signature "audience voice," the five-time Grammy nominee has performed his stand-up before crowds at some of the most prestigious venues around the globe. Now SiriusXM subscribers can hear material from a dozen albums that span Gaffigan's nearly three decades in the industry, as well as highlights from his SiriusXM interviews from over the years. The channel launch coincides with Gaffigan becoming the first comedian to reach a billion track streams on Pandora.

Additionally, the channel will premiere two exclusive and never-before-heard Jim Gaffigan "Pale Tourist" albums -- "Florida Man" and "Asian American." The albums feature Gaffigan performing and tailoring his stand up to audiences around the world.

"I'm so honored to have my own channel on SiriusXM. I plan to make my children listen 24/7 over the entire month," said Gaffigan.

The Jim Gaffigan Channel is available online on ch. 790, and will also take over Laugh USA (ch. 98) on satellite radios during the weekends throughout the one-month run.

Today SiriusXM also announced the launch of 5 exclusive channels dedicated to iconic, game-changing music artists: Beastie Boys, Bob Marley, Coldplay, Michael Jackson and Queen, plus the return of The Prince Channel. This latest music collection is part of SiriusXM's continued collaboration with legendary artists and their teams to create unique audio programming that listeners and fans can find nowhere else. Gaffigan is the first comedian to receive his own dedicated Pop up channel. For information head over to https://www.siriusxm.com/newchannels.

