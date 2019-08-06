Jess Cagle to Host Exclusive Daily Show on SiriusXM

SiriusXM announced today that Jess Cagle, award-winning entertainment journalist and former editor of People and Entertainment Weekly, will host The Jess Cagle Show, exclusively on SiriusXM starting this fall.

The daily program, airing live from SiriusXM's Los Angeles studios, will feature pop culture news and interviews from Cagle and his co-host, SiriusXM's Julia Cunningham. Segments will include "The Jess Cagle Interview," featuring long-form conversations with the biggest stars in Hollywood.

In addition to hosting his daily show, Jess Cagle, SiriusXM's Chief Entertainment Anchor, will host special SiriusXM Town Hall events and will appear across channels. Jess Cagle will also host and produce exclusive podcasts that will be made available on Pandora, and appear in video content exclusively for SiriusXM.

"As a magazine editor, I've done a lot of work with SiriusXM," said Jess Cagle, "and the producers and executives there have been magnificent partners-smart, strategic and innovative. Over the years SiriusXM has become a kind of second home to me, and I've always wanted to do a news and talk show with a lot of humor, smart commentary, and in-depth interviews. I'm so grateful for the opportunity to make that a reality, and excited to work with SiriusXM on their growing podcast and video content. I'm also a longtime fan of Julia Cunningham, and am really looking forward to working with her every day."

"We are thrilled to announce a new live daily show hosted by Jess Cagle. It's hard to think of anyone who knows Hollywood better or could bring more insight and expertise to the conversation about pop culture. 'The Jess Cagle Show,' cohosted by Julia Cunningham, will be a destination for the biggest stars in movies and television and a must-listen for entertainment fans," said Megan Liberman, Senior Vice President of News, Talk, and Entertainment at SiriusXM.

The Jess Cagle Show will air live from the SiriusXM Los Angeles studios daily from 3:00 pm PT to 5:00 pm PT on SiriusXM Stars (ch. 109) on SiriusXM radios, the SiriusXM app and web player.

Jess Cagle previously hosted The Jess Cagle Interview on SiriusXM's Entertainment Weekly Radio and spoke to Hollywood stars including Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Idris Elba, Hugh Jackman, Mellissa McCarthy, Will Smith and many more.

Jess Cagle began his career as a reporter at People, worked on the launch of Entertainment Weekly, and covered Hollywood for Time magazine. As Editor in Chief of People magazine (2014-2019), Cagle grew its audience to 100 million across print, digital and video, and led People's successful expansion into television. As Editor in Chief of EW (2009-2014), Cagle integrated print and digital editorial operations and transformed EW into a multiplatform breaking-news brand and spearheaded the partnership with SiriusXM to launch Entertainment Weekly Radio. Cagle recently joined the USC Annenberg Center of Communication Leadership & Policy as a Senior Fellow.

SiriusXM subscribers are able to listen to SiriusXM Stars (ch. 109) on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app and at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to www.SiriusXM.com/streaming to learn more.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the world's largest audio entertainment company, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription- and advertising-supported audio products. With the recent addition of Pandora, the largest streaming music provider in the U.S., SiriusXM reaches more than 100 million people with its audio products. For more about the new SiriusXM, please go to: SiriusXM.com.

Photo Credit: Mike Coppola for SiriusXM





