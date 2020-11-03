Jeremy Irons Will Star in MUNICH Film Adaptation

The movie will premiere on Netflix.

Jeremy Irons has joined the cast of "Munich," a Netflix adaptation of Robert Harris's novel "Fatherland."

The film is set in the fall of 1938 when Europe stands on the brink of war, according to Variety. Adolf Hitler is preparing to invade Czechoslovakia and Neville Chamberlain's government desperately seeks a peaceful solution. With the pressure building, British civil servant Hugh Legat and Paul von Hartmann, a German diplomat, travel to Munich for the emergency conference.

As negotiations begin, the two old friends find themselves at the centre of a web of political subterfuge and very real danger.

Irons will play the prime minster; George McKay plays Legat.

Robert Harris said, "It's great to see an actor of Jeremy Irons' stature playing Neville Chamberlain. This will be the first time a major movie has gone beyond the cult of Winston Churchill and tried to show Chamberlain in a more sympathetic light."

Irons is an Academy Award-winning actor whose Broadway credits include "Impressionism" and "The Real Thing."

