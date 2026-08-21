Jeremy Adams & Morgan Hampton Detail Kyle Rayner's Green Lantern Return

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DC Comics writers Jeremy Adams and Morgan Hampton sat down with hosts Frankey Smith and Coy Jandreau on DC Studios Showcase: The Official Podcast to discuss the work of building out Green Lantern mythology for today's readers. Adams detailed how Kyle Rayner's return became one of the central focuses of his Green Lantern run, while Hampton spoke about the difficulty of writing the sprawling Green Lantern Corps cast while staying true to decades of established continuity.

Much of the conversation traced the pair's paths from comic book fans to professional writers. Adams discussed his earlier work on Batman: Knightfall and his history across DC animation, including connections to Green Lantern: The Animated Series, while also touching on his time writing for Supernatural. Hampton recalled a childhood Green Lantern knockoff character he invented called Laser Kid, and both writers described moving from being mocked as kids for their comic book interests to eventually getting paid to write in that world.

The episode also included a fan question and answer segment covering Green Lantern mythology, the reintroduction of classic characters, approaches to writing Guy Gardner, and how to make the comics accessible for new readers. Adams and Hampton offered guidance on where newcomers should start with Green Lantern and weighed in on which DC heroes they believe deserve a Lantern ring, along with teases about what is ahead for Kyle Rayner, Hal Jordan and the wider Green Lantern line.

The podcast arrives as HBO Max has been expanding its promotional coverage of Green Lantern properties, including a behind-the-scenes look at the Green Lantern ring built for the DC Studios series LANTERNS. New episodes of DC Studios Showcase: The Official Podcast are released every other Friday on YouTube and podcast platforms.

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