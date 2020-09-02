Jenny Eclair Embarks on 60-Date Stand-Up Tour
Comedy legend Jenny Eclair turned 60 this year, just before the UK went into Covid-19 lockdown. To celebrate reaching this milestone and the success of her brand new book - Older and Wider, which made The Sunday Times Best Sellers List over the summer, Jenny hopes and intends to get back on the road in 2021 with a brand new 60-date stand-up tour, SIXTY! (FFS!), from 4th March 2021. Tickets will be on sale from Friday 4thSeptember and available via jennyeclair.com.
Having hit 60 (but still a year younger than Madonna), Jenny Eclair AKA 'The Face of Vagisan' confronts a new decade of decrepitude. Now that it takes 20 minutes of scrolling down to find her DOB when she's filling in forms online, should she celebrate or crawl into a hole? What will her 60's hold for this 1960's babe and is it a legal requirement to buy Nordic walking poles?
Message from Jenny, "GOOD NEWS (HOPEFULLY). Hello friends, with any luck my new show, 'SIXTY! (FFS!)' will be touring the UK from March 4th 2021 just six months after we originally planned to kick off. With the tour being so rudely interrupted by a global pandemic, I'm really looking forward to seeing you back at a theatre near you, but only if and when it's safe to do so*.
*With this in mind we might have to push things back further, but hopefully not so far back that the title contravenes the trades description act!
PS, 'I'm carrying quite a lot of excess lock down weight, which you can feel free to discuss behind my back during the interval. Love Jenny x "
Jenny was the first woman to win the prestigious Perrier Award and this latest tour follows her previous sell-out show, How To be A Middle Aged Woman (Without Going Insane), which toured the UK and had a run at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival.
She currently co-hosts the Older and Wider podcast with Grumpy Old Women producer Judith Holder, having written the internationally successful Grumpy Old Women Live stage shows together. She has many TV and radio credits to her name, including the Grumpy Old Women series (BBC Two), The Great Celebrity Bake Off For Stand Up To Cancer (Channel 4), Loose Women (ITV), Splash (ITV), I'm a Celebrity (ITV) and Grayson's Art Club (Channel 4). Her radio series of monologues Little Lifetimes (BBC Radio 4) is currently recording its sixth series. West End theatre credits include Steaming, Mum's the Word and both Grumpy Old Women Live and Chin Up Britain, co-written by Eclair and Holder.
As well as the most recent best-selling Older and Wider, A Survivor's Guide to the Menopause, Jenny is also a Sunday Times top ten bestselling author of the critically acclaimed novels Camberwell Beauty, Having a Lovely Time and Life, Death and Vanilla Slices, as well as the Richard and Judy bestseller, Moving, the short story collection, Listening In and her latest novel Inheritance.
Jenny Eclair SIXTY! (FFS!) TOUR DATES
04-Mar-21
Havant, The Spring Arts
05-Mar-21
Hayes Beck
06-Mar-21
Hertford Theatre
07-Mar-21
Bristol Redgrave Theatre
12-Mar-21
Musselburgh, Brunton Theatre
14-Mar-21
Aberdeen, Tivoli Theatre
18-Mar-21
Leamington, Royal Spa Centre
19-Mar-21
Southend, Palace Theatre
20- Mar-21
Norwich Playhouse
21-Mar-21
Colchester Arts Centre
25-Mar-21
MK Stables
26-Mar-21
Selby, Town Hal
27-Mar-21
Lincoln,Performing Arts Centre
28-Mar-21
Masham Town Hall
01-Apr-21
London, Bloomsbury
08-Apr-21
Barrow-in-Furness, The Forum
09-Apr-21
Birmingham, Old Rep
10-Apr-21
Leeds City Varieties
11-Apr-21
Northampton Derngate
15-Apr-21
Peterborough, Key Theatre
16-Apr-21
Cambridge, Junction
17-Apr-21
Exeter, Northcott Theatre
18-Apr-21
Paignton, Palace Theatre
22-Apr-21
Oxford, North Wall
23-Apr-21
Braintree, Arts Theatre
24-Apr-21
Sturminster Newton, The Exchange
25-Apr-21
Herts Radlett Centre
29-Apr-21
Dorchester Corn Exchange
30-Apr-21
Cheltenham Everyman
01-May-21
Chorley, Little Theatre
02-May-21
Manchester, Lowry
05-May-21
London, Queen Elizabeth Hall
07-May-21
Fleet, Harlington Theatre
08-May-21
Isle of Wight, Shanklin Theatre
13-May-21
Arboath Webster Theatre
14-May-21
Berwick Maltings
15-May-21
Leicester Y Theatre
16-May-21
20-May-21
Northallerton Forum
21-May-21
Barnard Castle, The Witham
22-May-21
Alnwick Playhouse
23-May-21
Hexham, Queen's Hall
26-May-21
Shrewsbury, Theatre Severn
27-May-21
Sheffield, Memorial Hall
28-May-21
Liverpool, St George's Hall
29-May-21
Lancaster, Dukes Theatre
04-Jun-21
Horsham Capitol
05-Jun-21
Winchester, Theatre Royal
09-Jun-21
Hereford Courtyard
10-Jun-21
Newbury Corn Exchange
11-Jun-21
Camberley Theatre
13-Jun-21
Bury St. Edmunds, Theatre Royal
17-Jun-21
Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion
18-Jun-21
Canterbury, Gulbenkian
24-Jun-21
Margate, Theatre Royal
25-Jun-21
Kingston Rose Theatre
01-Jul-21
Swansea, Grand
TBC
Dublin Liberty Hall
TBC
Belfast Waterfront Studio
TBC
Edinburgh, Rose Theatre