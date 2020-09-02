Jenny Eclair Embarks on 60-Date Stand-Up Tour

Comedy legend Jenny Eclair turned 60 this year, just before the UK went into Covid-19 lockdown.

Comedy legend Jenny Eclair turned 60 this year, just before the UK went into Covid-19 lockdown. To celebrate reaching this milestone and the success of her brand new book - Older and Wider, which made The Sunday Times Best Sellers List over the summer, Jenny hopes and intends to get back on the road in 2021 with a brand new 60-date stand-up tour, SIXTY! (FFS!), from 4th March 2021. Tickets will be on sale from Friday 4thSeptember and available via jennyeclair.com.

Having hit 60 (but still a year younger than Madonna), Jenny Eclair AKA 'The Face of Vagisan' confronts a new decade of decrepitude. Now that it takes 20 minutes of scrolling down to find her DOB when she's filling in forms online, should she celebrate or crawl into a hole? What will her 60's hold for this 1960's babe and is it a legal requirement to buy Nordic walking poles?

Message from Jenny, "GOOD NEWS (HOPEFULLY). Hello friends, with any luck my new show, 'SIXTY! (FFS!)' will be touring the UK from March 4th 2021 just six months after we originally planned to kick off. With the tour being so rudely interrupted by a global pandemic, I'm really looking forward to seeing you back at a theatre near you, but only if and when it's safe to do so*.

*With this in mind we might have to push things back further, but hopefully not so far back that the title contravenes the trades description act!

PS, 'I'm carrying quite a lot of excess lock down weight, which you can feel free to discuss behind my back during the interval. Love Jenny x "

Jenny was the first woman to win the prestigious Perrier Award and this latest tour follows her previous sell-out show, How To be A Middle Aged Woman (Without Going Insane), which toured the UK and had a run at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

She currently co-hosts the Older and Wider podcast with Grumpy Old Women producer Judith Holder, having written the internationally successful Grumpy Old Women Live stage shows together. She has many TV and radio credits to her name, including the Grumpy Old Women series (BBC Two), The Great Celebrity Bake Off For Stand Up To Cancer (Channel 4), Loose Women (ITV), Splash (ITV), I'm a Celebrity (ITV) and Grayson's Art Club (Channel 4). Her radio series of monologues Little Lifetimes (BBC Radio 4) is currently recording its sixth series. West End theatre credits include Steaming, Mum's the Word and both Grumpy Old Women Live and Chin Up Britain, co-written by Eclair and Holder.

As well as the most recent best-selling Older and Wider, A Survivor's Guide to the Menopause, Jenny is also a Sunday Times top ten bestselling author of the critically acclaimed novels Camberwell Beauty, Having a Lovely Time and Life, Death and Vanilla Slices, as well as the Richard and Judy bestseller, Moving, the short story collection, Listening In and her latest novel Inheritance.

04-Mar-21

Havant, The Spring Arts

05-Mar-21

Hayes Beck

06-Mar-21

Hertford Theatre

07-Mar-21

Bristol Redgrave Theatre

12-Mar-21

Musselburgh, Brunton Theatre

14-Mar-21

Aberdeen, Tivoli Theatre

18-Mar-21

Leamington, Royal Spa Centre

19-Mar-21

Southend, Palace Theatre

20- Mar-21

Norwich Playhouse

21-Mar-21

Colchester Arts Centre

25-Mar-21

MK Stables

26-Mar-21

Selby, Town Hal

27-Mar-21

Lincoln,Performing Arts Centre

28-Mar-21

Masham Town Hall

01-Apr-21

London, Bloomsbury

08-Apr-21

Barrow-in-Furness, The Forum

09-Apr-21

Birmingham, Old Rep

10-Apr-21

Leeds City Varieties

11-Apr-21

Northampton Derngate

15-Apr-21

Peterborough, Key Theatre

16-Apr-21

Cambridge, Junction

17-Apr-21

Exeter, Northcott Theatre

18-Apr-21

Paignton, Palace Theatre

22-Apr-21

Oxford, North Wall

23-Apr-21

Braintree, Arts Theatre

24-Apr-21

Sturminster Newton, The Exchange

25-Apr-21

Herts Radlett Centre

29-Apr-21

Dorchester Corn Exchange

30-Apr-21

Cheltenham Everyman

01-May-21

Chorley, Little Theatre

02-May-21

Manchester, Lowry

05-May-21

London, Queen Elizabeth Hall

07-May-21

Fleet, Harlington Theatre

08-May-21

Isle of Wight, Shanklin Theatre

13-May-21

Arboath Webster Theatre

14-May-21

Berwick Maltings

15-May-21

Leicester Y Theatre

16-May-21

Nottingham Playhouse

20-May-21

Northallerton Forum

21-May-21

Barnard Castle, The Witham

22-May-21

Alnwick Playhouse

23-May-21

Hexham, Queen's Hall

26-May-21

Shrewsbury, Theatre Severn

27-May-21

Sheffield, Memorial Hall

28-May-21

Liverpool, St George's Hall

29-May-21

Lancaster, Dukes Theatre

04-Jun-21

Horsham Capitol

05-Jun-21

Winchester, Theatre Royal

09-Jun-21

Hereford Courtyard

10-Jun-21

Newbury Corn Exchange

11-Jun-21

Camberley Theatre

13-Jun-21

Bury St. Edmunds, Theatre Royal

17-Jun-21

Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion

18-Jun-21

Canterbury, Gulbenkian

24-Jun-21

Margate, Theatre Royal

25-Jun-21

Kingston Rose Theatre

01-Jul-21

Swansea, Grand

TBC

Dublin Liberty Hall

TBC

Belfast Waterfront Studio

TBC

Edinburgh, Rose Theatre

