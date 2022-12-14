Jennifer Nettles to Host New FOX Dating Reality Series

FOX is putting the heart in heartland with a fresh approach on the international hit dating series Farmer Wants a Wife, it was announced TODAY by Allison Wallach, President, Unscripted Programming, FOX Entertainment. Superstar entertainer and Grammy Award winner Jennifer Nettles will host the series premiering Wednesday, March 8 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

"Bringing the world's most popular dating show to FOX requires a superstar host to match," said Wallach, "and we found the perfect pairing in Jennifer, a multi-talented entertainer who's a little country, a little big city and huge on heart and humor, making her the perfect choice for wrangling romance in the heartland."

Farmer Wants a Wife is the most successful dating show in the world. The Fremantle-owned format has aired in 32 countries and resulted in 180 marriages and 410 children. In a trend that's been sweeping America over the last few years, there's been a migration from city-centers to suburban and rural locales, and with that, love follows.

In this upcoming series, city meets farm in the search for true romance. Four farmers from across the country embark on an adventure of a lifetime in the hopes of finding their future spouse. Women will leave behind the dating apps and pursuit of love in "the big city" in favor of classic American courtship.

The farmers will take their group of daters to their farm and show them what it is really like to live as ranchers do-from tending to the homestead to feeding cattle and baling hay. For the daters, the realities of this lifestyle may beg the question: how much of your life are you willing to change for love?

Farmer Wants a Wife is produced by Eureka Productions. Paul Franklin (Holey Moley, Name That Tune), Chris Culvenor (The Mole, The Real Dirty Dancing, Dating Around), Eden Gaha (MasterChef, The Real Love Boat) and David Tibballs (The Mole, Finding Magic Mike) serve as executive producers, with David Emery as executive producer in post. Lauren Taylor Harding serves as an executive producer and the showrunner of the series.

About Jennifer Nettles

Jennifer Nettles is a superstar entertainer on multiple platforms who just expanded her musical versatility with her much-anticipated genre-defying new album of American Songbook classics, "Always Like New." She most recently appeared as a judge on mega-hit competition series Go-Big Show. Nettles portrayed "Aimee-Leigh Gemstone" on cable hit series THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES and delivered a powerful and provocative performance in Focus Features' Harriet Tubman biopic.

In 2019, Jennifer released an EP titled "I Can Do Hard Things." Previously, she released two solo albums titled "Playing with Fire" and "To Celebrate Christmas," as well as a Sugarland album, "Bigger." Sugarland's song "Stay" was a platinum No. 1 hit which earned two GRAMMY AWARDS for Best Country Song and Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group, and Nettles earned another Grammy for her collaboration with Bon Jovi on "Who Says You Can't Go Home."

Her other achievements in music include five ASCAP awards, three ACM Awards, a CMA Award, the Human Rights Campaign's Ally for Equality Award and the Artist Impact Award from Lincoln Center.

Nettles made her Broadway debut in 2015 as "Roxy Hart" in the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking musical "Chicago," and starred as "Donna" in the Hollywood Bowl's summer production of "Mamma Mia!," as well as most recently starring as "Jenna" in the smash hit musical "Waitress." She also is currently developing a musical about 17th Century Crusading Poisoner Giulia Tofana.