Jennifer Lopez, Kristen Bell & Tracy Morgan Join THANKS A MILLION

Deadline reports that Jennifer Lopez, Kristen Bell, Tracy Morgan, Karlie Kloss, Aaron Rodgers and Alex Rodriguez will star in individual episodes of Quibi's upcoming series "Thanks a Million."

In the series, people will pay it forward to people who have changed their lives. More participants will be revealed at another time.

Each episode of Thanks a Million will feature grateful public figures kickstarting a chain of kindness by gifting $100,000 to an unsuspecting individual who has had a positive impact on their lives. The recipient must then pay it forward by gifting half of that sum to someone else who has done the same, and the chain continues. Across ten episodes, $1,000,000 will be put in the hands of everyday people.

Lopez recently starred in "Hustlers." Bell stars in "Frozen II." Morgan is best known for starring on "30 Rock."

Read the original story on Deadline.





