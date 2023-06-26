Jennifer Hudson, TED LASSO & More Honored at AAFCA TV Honors

The 5th Annual AAFCA TV Honors distinguished achievement recipients were REVEALED by the African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) today.

They will be honored at an invitation-only, in-person luncheon at Casa Del Mar in Santa Monica, California, on August 27. The “We See You” Award, given to performers who demonstrate versatility in their work, with a track record of consistent excellence, will go to Jennifer Hudson, host of Warner Bros. Unscripted Television’s “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

The “Legacy Award,” presented to an artist or institution whose work inspired others to follow in their path, will be given to Delroy Lindo, currently starring in Onyx Collective’s “UnPrisoned” on Hulu. The “Inclusion Award,” which honors programming that prioritizes representation of people from all walks of life, will be given to Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso.”

The “Impact Award,” which recognizes TV programming with storylines and performances that have influence in the African American community, will be given to CBS’ “S.W.A.T.,” produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with CBS Studios. The “Legend Award” presented to an individual who helped change the landscape of TV and Film will be given to five-time Emmy® nominee Marla Gibbs.

The AAFCA TV Honors, which were introduced in 2019, honor excellent achievement in television and streaming with a special focus on entertainment that represents the Black diaspora. President and co-founder of the AAFCA, Gil Robertson, will preside over the event.

On July 19th AAFCA will announce winners in 14 categories, including best actor, best actress, best comedy series, best drama series and more. Those winners will be recognized and celebrated alongside the honorees at the August 27th event.

The AAFCA TV Honors recognizes winners in the following competitive categories:

BEST TV COMEDY

BEST TV DRAMA

BEST NEW SHOW

BEST DOCUMENTARY

BEST LIMITED SERIES/SPECIAL

BREAKOUT STAR

BEST ENSEMBLE

BEST WRITING

BEST TV DIRECTING

BEST TV ACTING (Female)

BEST TV ACTING (Male)

ABOUT JENNIFER HUDSON

A two-time GRAMMY® Award-winning recording artist, Academy Award-winning actress, and Tony and Emmy Award-winning producer, Jennifer Hudson is the youngest female EGOT winner in history. From humble beginnings, Hudson began singing in a small Chicago church where, week after week, she brought the congregation to its feet. From there, she’s gone on to worldwide acclaim.

Hudson is currently starring in her highly acclaimed nationally syndicated talk show, “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” which features her powerful voice in a new way, bringing fun, uplifting, and empowering conversations to the forefront.

Receiving 6 Daytime Emmy Award nominations this year, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” was also the only new show nominated for a People’s Choice Award in 2022 and has been picked up for a second season. Hudson also won the NAACP Image Award for Best Talk Show Host, was named one of People magazine’s “People of the Year” and one of Glamour magazine’s “Women of the Year.”

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” has hosted an exciting slate of guests thus far, including Viola Davis, Sam Smith, Samuel L. Jackson, Shania Twain, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ciara, John Legend and Vice President Kamala Harris, among others.

Hudson cemented her historic EGOT status by earning a Tony Award as co-producer on 2022’s Best Musical, “A Strange Loop”. This followed her electrifying turn as Aretha Franklin in the critically acclaimed biopic, “Respect,” a role for which she was handpicked by Franklin and garnered her a Screen Actors Guild nomination. She was named “Entertainer of the Year” at the 2022 NAACP IMAGE AWARDS and recently earned Grammy and Golden Globe nominations for the film’s original song, “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” which she co-wrote alongside the legendary Carole King.

Hudson has been named one of Time magazine’s “Most Influential People in the World,” starred in countless film and television projects, released chart-topping albums, made her Broadway debut in the Tony Award-winning production of “The Color Purple,” and has been a celebrated coach on both the US and UK versions of the Emmy Award winning juggernaut “The Voice.”

She also penned a New York Times best-selling memoir that inspired millions, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, sang at the Super Bowl, and has been invited to perform for countless world leaders, including multiple presidents, royalty, and the Pope. Hudson even has her own day named after her in the city of Chicago.

In 2007, Hudson won an Academy Award for her role as Effie in the smash hit Dreamgirls, an adaptation of the Broadway musical. Her breakout film performance also garnered a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, a BAFTA and an NAACP Image Award. In 2009 along with her sister Julia, Hudson founded The Julian D. KING Gift Foundation as a catalyst for change in children’s health, education and welfare. The Foundation exists to provide stability, support and positive experiences for children of all backgrounds so that they will become productive, confident and happy adults.

ABOUT DELROY LINDO

Delroy Lindo recently starred in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods (New York Film Critics Award-Best Actor) and The Harder They Fall for Netflix. He has had memorable film roles in The Cider House Rules; Heist; Ransom; GET SHORTY and previously garnered acclaim for a trio of films with Spike: Clockers; Crooklyn and Malcolm X. Delroy will begin production on Blade for Marvel Studios this Summer.

On the series side, Lindo stars, and serves as an executive producer, Onyx Collective’s UnPrisoned. He previously starred on CBS’ The Good Fight as Adrian Boseman. He won a Peabody Award for Strange Justice and the NAACP Award for Law and Order: SVU. Delroy will next be seen starring in Neil Gaiman’s limited series Anansi Boys for Amazon.

On Broadway, Lindo received Tony and Drama Desk Award nominations, playing Herald Loomis in August Wilson’s, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone; and played Walter Lee in A Raisin in the Sun (Helen Hayes Award Nomination/NAACP Image Award, Best Actor).

Lindo directed The Blue Door and Joe Turner’s Come and Gone to critical acclaim at Berkeley Repertory Theater; and won a LA Theater Weekly Award directing Medal of Honor Rag.

Lindo has an Honorary Doctorate in Arts and Humanities from Virginia Union University; a BFA degree (cum laude) from SF State University; and an MFA from NYU’s Gallatin School.

ABOUT S.W.A.T.

Inspired by the television series and the feature film, S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore as a former Marine and locally born and raised S.W.A.T. sergeant, tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles.

Torn between loyalty to where he was raised and allegiance to his brothers in blue, Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson strives to bridge THE DIVIDE between his two worlds. Committed to THE JOB and embracing personal change, Hondo prepares for fatherhood with his girlfriend, Nichelle, the operator of a South LA community center.

The other members of Hondo’s elite S.W.A.T. unit include David “Deacon” Kay, an experienced S.W.A.T. officer and dedicated family man who always puts the team first; Dominique Luca, an expert driver who gets them in and out of high-risk situations; Victor Tan, who started in the LAPD Hollywood Division and uses his confidential informants in the community to help the team; and Jim Street, the team’s cocky newest member.

Responsible for the management of all Metro Division S.W.A.T. units is Commander Robert Hicks, a senior LAPD official with the Special Operations Bureau. With Hondo leading the charge, these dedicated men bravely put themselves at risk to protect their community and save lives.

S.W.A.T. is produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with CBS Studios. Executive produced by Shawn Ryan, Andy Dettmann, Justin Lin, Neal Moritz, Marney Hochman, Pavun Shetty, Billy Gierhart and Paul Bernard.

ABOUT AAFCA

Established in 2003, AAFCA is the premier body of Black film critics in the world, actively reviewing film and television, with a particular emphasis on entertainment highlighting the Black experience in the US and throughout the rest of the African Diaspora.