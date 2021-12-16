Jeff Garlin Exits ABC's THE GOLDBERGS

Jeff Garlin has exited ABC's comedy series THE GOLDBERGS after a series of misconduct allegations.

Variety reports that the exit was a mutual decision between Garlin and production. An HR investigation into his behavior on set of the sitcom had been going on for three years.

Garlin is also a central cast member and executive producer on Curb Your Enthusiasm, it has not yet been REVEALED if he will continue with the series. He was also seen in Daddy Day Care, Toy Story, WALL-E, and Wizards of Waverly Place.

