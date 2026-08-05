Jason Sudeikis Reveals Origin of TED LASSO's Famous Dance Moves on TODAY

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Jason Sudeikis sat down with TODAY to discuss the return of TED LASSO for its fourth season, walking hosts through what fans can expect as his title character comes back to coach a different team than the one that made him famous. Sudeikis, who created the series and stars as Ted, explained that this time around the coach is invited back to lead A.F.C. Richmond's new women's football league rather than the men's side he previously guided.

During the conversation, Sudeikis also traced the backstory behind one of the show's most memorable moments, a dance sequence that carries personal significance beyond the series itself. He told TODAY that the same dance originally helped him land a spot as a cast member on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, tying his early career to a bit that later became a signature beat for Ted Lasso.

The appearance arrives amid a broader press push for the new season, with Apple TV previously releasing trailers confirming Ted's shift to coaching Richmond's women's squad after his run with the men's team. The returning cast for the new season includes Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift.

The show has built its run around Ted, an American football coach with no soccer background, winning over skeptics through persistent optimism, a dynamic Sudeikis touched on again in describing the new women's league storyline. TED LASSO Season 4 premiered on Apple TV, continuing the coach's journey with an unfamiliar roster and a fresh set of expectations.

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