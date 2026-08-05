Jason Sudeikis Reveals He Officiated Brendan Hunt's Wedding on TODAY

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Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt sat down with TODAY to preview Season 4 of TED LASSO, but the conversation took a personal turn when Sudeikis revealed he recently officiated Hunt's wedding. Hunt joked about the arrangement, telling TODAY, "He lobbied pretty hard for it." The pair, who are creators and stars of the Apple TV series, used the appearance to break down what viewers can expect from the new season alongside opening up about their friendship off screen.

Sudeikis stars as Ted and serves as an executive producer on the series. The TODAY appearance leaned into the pair's rapport, with both men trading light jabs about their real-life friendship as they discussed the show's new season.

Season 4 finds Ted Lasso back in Richmond, this time coaching a women's football team rather than the men's side he previously led, a shift that has been central to the promotional run leading up to the season's premiere. Sudeikis and Hunt used the segment to tease details about that new chapter without giving away major plot points.

The TODAY stop follows a run of press appearances from the TED LASSO cast tied to the show's return, including the Season 4 trailer confirming Ted's new coaching assignment. Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein and Jeremy Swift round out the returning cast for the season.

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