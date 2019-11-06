Jason Sudeikis & Evangeline Lilly Will Star in TILL DEATH

Deadline reports that Jason Sudeikis and Evangeline Lilly will star in upcoming action thriller "Till Death." Aharon Keshales directs.

The film centers on Jimmy, a convicted felon who gets early parole after serving twelve years for armed robbery. Upon his release, he vows to give Annie, his childhood love, now dying from cancer, the best last year of her life - unfortunately it's not that simple. Keshales penned the script with Navot Papushado and Kai Mark.

Sudeikis is best known for his work on "Saturday Night Live." Lilly starred on "Lost," and is The Wasp in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"Till Death has been my passion project for years and it finally found a home," said Keshales. "I came up with the idea during my honeymoon. It's a love story. Sort of. It's a love story that got stuck in a Sam Peckinpah action-thriller."

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories