Jason Isaacs Joins SEX EDUCATION Season Three

"Sex Education" has added Jason Isaacs, Jemima Kirke, and Dua Saleh to the cast for its upcoming third season.

Isaacs plays Peter Groff, Mr. Groff's (Alistair Petrie), more successful and not very modest older brother, who Mr. Groff has been staying with in the wake of his separation from Mrs. Groff.

Kirke plays former Moordale student and new headmistress Hope, who plans to turn Moordale back into the pillar of excellence it's always been.

Saleh plays Cal, a nonbinary student at Moordale, who instantly clashes with Hope's new vision for the school. This marks Saleh's first acting role.

Sex Education is about Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield), a socially awkward high school student who lives with his sex therapist mother, Jean, played by Gillian Anderson.

Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Aimee-Lou Wood, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Chaneil Kular, Simone Ashley, Mimi Keene, Tanya Reynolds, Mikael Persbrandt, Sami Outalball, Anne-Marie Duff, George Robinson and Chinenye Ezeudu make up the rest of the cast.

Isaacs is best known for his role in the "Harry Potter" films. He starred in the first season of "Star Trek: Discovery" on CBS All Access.

