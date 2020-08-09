Jason Bateman and Mark Perez Will Join Forces to Adapt the Novel SUPERWORLD

Warner Bros. picked up the rights to the book, and Bateman will direct while Perez will write.

Jason Bateman and Mark Perez, who worked together on New Line hit Game Night, are teaming up to create an adaptation of the novel Superworld by Gus Krieger, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Warner Bros. picked up the rights to the book, and Bateman will direct while Perez will write. Bateman is also set to produce the project with his Aggregate film banner, along with David Kanter and Jeff Okin of Anonymous Content.

Read the original story on The Hollywood Reporter.

Superworld Synopsis

Ignatius Lohman longs to make his mark, to be someone. But in a world populated entirely by superpowered beings, he's nothing but a powerless white-collar civilian. Iggy's plight is not helped by the fact that his father, General Lancelot Lohman of the defense agency PEERLESS, is one of the most powerful men on the planet.

Then, suddenly and unexpectedly, Iggy finds himself in the crosshairs of Erle P. Van Owen, a megalomaniacal corporate overlord with the astonishing ability to neutralize any superpower.

Van Owen is seemingly invincible. But he didn't count on this: If he can effortlessly defeat anyone with superhuman abilities, how will he fare against THE ONE person with no powers at all?

Teaming up with his father and their PEERLESS allies, Iggy must find a way to save the United Nations of Earth. And maybe, with a bit of luck, find himself along the way.

