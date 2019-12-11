Deadline reports that Jason Bateman will direct "Shut In," a new film from New Line Entertainment. Melanie Toast wrote the script.

Bateman's plans to direct an adaptation of the board game "Clue" have been shelved in order to accommodate his Netflix schedule. "Shut In" seemed like a perfect alternative project.

In "Shut In," a single mother is held captive by her violent ex, with her two young children left at risk. She must do everything to protect them and survive.

Bateman's most recent directing credits include "The Family Fang" and "Bad Words." As an actor, he is known for "Arrested Development," "Ozark," and many more.

Read the original story on Deadline.





