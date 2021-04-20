Jane Gould Promoted to Executive Vice President, Content Research, Insights & Scheduling, Disney General Entertainment Content

Jane Gould has been promoted to executive vice president of Content Research, Insights & Scheduling for Disney General Entertainment Content (DGE). She reports to TRISHA Husson, executive vice president of Strategy and Business Operations, DGE. In her new role, Gould will lead a centralized team that will support DGE's world-class content with data-driven analytics and marketplace insights.

Under Gould's leadership, the DGE Content Research, Insights & Scheduling team will work across DGE's content and marketing teams at Hulu Originals, ABC Entertainment, ABC News, Disney Branded Television, FX, Freeform and National Geographic. The team will be responsible for conducting show testing and delivering targeted audience and content insights that inform and enrich the content, marketing and brand strategies, as well as providing competitive programming landscape analyses and thought leadership on cultural, behavioral and attitudinal dynamics among today's viewers. The team will also be responsible for scheduling strategy for ABC Entertainment's original programming on the broadcast network, as well as first-run acquired content for Disney Branded Television.

"Jane's unparalleled range of experience and depth of expertise are critical to bringing together these functional teams whose insights and guidance will ensure our stories and marketing campaigns reach and resonate deeply and authentically with our audiences," said Husson. "She leads an exceptional group of individuals who will work hand in hand with our content leaders and partners across the company to ensure we are delivering the most compelling content to our viewers."

"It's been very exciting to be a part of the evolution of the entertainment and media industry over the years," said Gould. "I'm grateful to work with such an incredible and experienced team. It is an honor and thrill to come together and share insights on the impact of content and culture that will help shape the future of culture-defining stories."

Gould previously served as senior vice president, Consumer Insights and Programming Strategy, Disney Channels, where she oversaw all of consumer insights, research and analytic functions across Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior networks, helping to advance the understanding of and engagement with consumers across all distribution platforms. She also led the planning, scheduling, acquisitions and co-production teams in the U.S., overseeing all televised programming across the multiplatform kids' TV brands.