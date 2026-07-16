Jamie Lee Curtis, Josh Groban & More Share Never-Seen Moments on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

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A newly posted compilation from THE Kelly Clarkson SHOW gathers previously unreleased moments from several guest interviews, offering candid exchanges that did not air during the original broadcast episodes. The segments span a range of guests and subjects, from film projects to personal anecdotes shared on the daytime program.

Among the highlights, Jamie Lee Curtis discusses her dual role as producer and star of an upcoming Murder, She Wrote movie. Josh Groban opens up about a Disney-themed marriage proposal, while comedian Jo Koy recounts the story of his mother physically restraining Gabriel Iglesias' son, a moment he describes as hilarious. Actor Simon Baker also reflects on an earlier chapter of his life, recalling his time singing in a local pub cover band.

The compilation is part of an ongoing series of never-before-seen moment roundups from the show. BroadwayWorld previously covered a similar compilation featuring Mary J. Blige, Toni Braxton, Johnny Gill, Darlene Love, Arden Cho, and Mark Ronson, which surfaced candid exchanges from interviews that had not aired in full during their original episodes.

Josh Groban has been a recurring presence on the program. He previously appeared on THE Kelly Clarkson SHOW to perform his rendition of "Stand By Me" from his album Cinematic. THE Kelly Clarkson SHOW is currently in its seventh and final season, with episodes set to air through Fall 2026.

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