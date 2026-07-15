Anya Taylor-Joy Discusses Playing a Betrayed Con Artist in Apple Series LUCKY

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Good Morning America sat down with Golden Globe-winning actor Anya Taylor-Joy to discuss her starring role in LUCKY, the new Apple limited series in which she plays a con artist whose world is upended after a betrayal sends her on the run.

In LUCKY, Taylor-Joy plays the title character, a runaway con artist trying to avoid capture after a botched heist draws pursuit from both the FBI and a ruthless crime boss. The series also features Annette Bening, Timothy Olyphant, and Aunjanue Ellis Taylor. Taylor-Joy also serves as an executive producer on the project.

The role marks Taylor-Joy's first series work since THE QUEEN'S GAMBIT, the Netflix limited series that brought her widespread recognition and awards attention. In the GMA interview, she discusses taking on the character of Lucky and the circumstances that leave her protagonist betrayed and on the move.

BroadwayWorld previously covered the series ahead of its global premiere, including a sneak peek clip from the premiere episode, titled "No Shortcuts," which finds Lucky waking up after a wild night in Vegas to discover her life has been turned upside down. An earlier action-packed trailer for the series was also shared ahead of the premiere.

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