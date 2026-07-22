Leslie Jones Visits LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS to Talk ROAST MY RENTAL and Stand-Up Tour

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Leslie Jones stopped by LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS for a wide-ranging conversation that touched on her home renovation series, her current stand-up tour, and a running gag at the host's expense. Jones spent part of the interview distracted by her own reflection while mocking Seth Meyers for his vocabulary choices, a bit that ran through much of the segment.

Jones discussed ROAST MY RENTAL, her show built around helping people improve their rental properties, and explained the thinking behind the title. She also broke down the name of her I'm Hot stand-up tour, offering her reasoning for the branding. The conversation took a lighter turn when Jones admitted she has trouble keeping track of character names from HOUSE OF THE DRAGON, a struggle she described with characteristic candor.

Jones is listed as a guest on Show #1820 of LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS, the Tuesday, July 21 episode, appearing alongside Jo Firestone, who is connected to SEX ON MURDER ISLAND. The episode is part of a week that also includes Tracee Ellis Ross, Rosie O'Donnell, Anne Hathaway, and Common across subsequent broadcasts.

The July 21 episode marks Jones's appearance during a particularly packed stretch for the show, with the week's lineup spanning guests tied to a range of film, television, and stage projects. Her segment offered a mix of project promotion and the kind of unscripted comic energy she is known for bringing to late-night appearances.

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