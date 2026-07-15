Jake Johnson Tells His NYC Subway Busking Story on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

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A clip from LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS at NBC Studios features actor Jake Johnson recounting a story about his time busking on the New York City subway, a tale that drew considerable laughs from the studio audience.

Johnson sat down with host Seth Meyers to share the anecdote, which centered on his experience performing for commuters underground in New York City. The story, delivered with Johnson's comedic timing, became a highlight of the late-night segment.

Johnson's subway busking story fits into a broader pattern of guests on the program sharing their early New York City experiences, offering a candid look at the hustle that often precedes a career in entertainment.

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