Jake Gyllenhaal Will Lead Series Adaptation of Ian Parker's 'A Suspense Novelist's Trail of Deceptions' Article

Jake Gyllenhaal will lead a series adaptation of Ian Parker's New Yorker article 'A Suspense Novelist's Trail of Deceptions,' Deadline reports.

Janicza Bravo will direct the series. Bravo will co-write the pilot with Brian Savelson.

Parker's article was published in 2019, and explores the life of former book editor Dan Mallory, and how his debut psychological thriller, The Woman in the Window was number one on the New York Times Bestseller list, the first debut novel to do so in twelve years.

Bravo will executive produce alongside Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker for Nine Stories as well as Annapurna's Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, Sammy Scher, and Susan Goldberg. Savelson and Parker are co-executive producers.

