Jake Gyllenhaal Will Appear on THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH Tonight

Oscar and Tony-nominated actor and producer Jake Gyllenhaal will join Trevor Noah on THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH tonight at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT.

The critically-acclaimed actor will sit down with Trevor for the first time, where he'll discuss his upcoming Netflix film The Guilty.

Recently, THE DAILY SHOW has welcomed a diverse range of influential and underrepresented voices to explore some of the most critical issues facing society, including some of the most influential government, arts, philanthropy, sports and cultural leaders and advocates - Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton; Dr. Anthony Fauci has appeared three times since the beginning of the pandemic; Gabrielle Union; Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman; ten-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony; LeVar Burton; and the Minister of Health for Trinidad & Tobago has joined Trevor in conversation among others.

Gyllenhaal recently earned a Tony nomination for his role in Sea Wall / A Life. Gyllenhaal's other Broadway credits include Constellations and Sunday in the Park with George. Off-Broadway crdeits include Little Shop of Horrors (Encores!) and If There Is I Haven't Found It Yet. Sea Wall/A Life marked Gyllenhaal's third collaboration with playwright Nick Payne. He can be seen in the upcoming film The Guilty, premiering on Netflix October 1.