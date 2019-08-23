JUST MERCY to Open the 2019 Hamptons International Film Festival, FORD V FERRARI is Saturday Centerpiece

Today HIFF announced the first key films in the HIFF 2019 lineup: the Opening Night Film on Thursday, October 10 will be JUST MERCY, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, and the Saturday Centerpiece is James Mangold's FORD V FERRARI.

"Each of these films tell a unique, thrilling story, and we are excited to share them with our passionate audiences out east, with a truly remarkable lineup of some of the year's most anticipated films, events and world premiere screenings," said David Nugent, Artistic Director of the Hamptons International Film Festival.

Founder Passes for the 2019 festival are on sale now, ticket packages will go on sale September 5, and individual tickets will go on sale on October 1.



JUST MERCY

Opening Night Film

East Coast Premiere

Director: Destin Daniel Cretton

A powerful and thought-provoking true story, JUST MERCY follows young lawyer Bryan Stevenson (Michael B. Jordan) and his history-making battle for justice. After graduating from Harvard, Bryan had his pick of lucrative jobs. Instead, he heads to Alabama to defend those wrongly condemned or who were not afforded proper representation, with the support of local advocate Eva Ansley (Brie Larson). One of his first, and most incendiary, cases is that of Walter McMillian (Jamie Foxx), who in 1987 was sentenced to die for the notorious murder of an 18-year-old girl, despite a preponderance of evidence proving his innocence and the fact that the only testimony against him came from a criminal with a motive to lie. In the years that followed, Bryan becomes embroiled in a labyrinth of legal and political maneuverings and overt and unabashed racism as he fights for Walter, and others like him, with the odds-and the system-stacked against them.



FORD V FERRARI

Saturday Centerpiece

Director: James Mangold

Academy Award® winners Matt Damon and Christian Bale star in FORD V FERRARI, based on the remarkable true story of the visionary American car designer Carroll Shelby (Damon) and the fearless British driver Ken Miles (Bale), who together battled corporate interference, the laws of physics, and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford Motor Company and take on the dominating race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966.

The 27th annual Hamptons International Film Festival will take place Columbus Day Weekend: October 10 - 14, 2019. The Festival is pleased to welcome back returning Premiere Sponsor Audi, Lead Sponsors Delta and Altour, Signature Sponsors Netflix, Douglas Elliman, and JP Morgan, and Official Media Sponsors WNBC, The East Hampton Star, and Purist Magazine.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of HIFF





Related Articles View More TV Stories