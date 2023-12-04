JUST A BROADWAY BABY: MARY ELLEN ASHLEY Now Available To Public

Now available on Vimeo on Demand, this film spans 8 decades and has received critical acclaim on the film festival circuit.

By: Dec. 04, 2023

The award winning short documentary film, Just a Broadway Baby: Mary Ellen Ashley, about the life and career of Mary Ellen Ashley (formerly Mary Ellen Glass), has just been released to a worldwide audience on Vimeo on Demand. The film, which chronicles Mary Ellen's start on Broadway at the age of five in The Innocent Voyage and her full run in the original Broadway production of Annie Get Your Gun starring Ethel Merman to her work in Las Vegas, radio, early Television and more recent theater film and TV, spans 8 decades. Ms. Ashley, who now resides in California and is still working at the young age of 87, is thrilled to have the film reaching a wider audience.

"We did so well on the film festival circuit winning eight awards and five of those were Best Short Documentary awards from coast to coast! I continue to be amazed at the outpouring and love in support of this film and my story," Ms. Ashley said.

The film won Best Picture at its World Premiere at The Oregon Documentary Film Festival and then went on to screen all over the country including Dam Short Film Festival, Boston International Film Festival, Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival and The Art of Brooklyn Film Festival. It was also named a semi-finalist at Flickers' Rhode Island International Film Festival, an Oscar eligible festival.

"I could never have imagined the film would garner such acclaim," Executive Producer and Director Patrick Riviere told us. "I owe much of the success to Mary Ellen who is a remarkable storyteller and has lived an incredible life that is inspiring to anyone who hears it and to my editor Laird Ogden who I call my "magic man" and to my husband who wore so many hats on this film; it is too long to list!"

The film will now have the opportunity to reach audiences all over the world through Vimeo on Demand. https://vimeo.com/ondemand/broadwaybabymea



